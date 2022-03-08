Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.42% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,677. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74.

