Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.