PirateCash Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $210,429.85 and approximately $28.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

