Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 150 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

IJH traded down $9.76 on Monday, hitting $251.21. 2,044,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,503. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

