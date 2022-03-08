Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $26,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 462.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after buying an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,513,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,517,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

