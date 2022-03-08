Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 2,147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 265,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,449,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,882 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,136,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

