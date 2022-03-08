PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 701,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

