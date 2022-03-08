Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.78 and a 12-month high of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.