PLDT Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8117 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

PLDT has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PHI opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

