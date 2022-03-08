PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

