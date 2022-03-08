Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.78

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.78 and traded as low as C$15.65. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 51,556 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIF. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.52 million and a PE ratio of 475.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

