Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,195 ($15.66).

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 29.55 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 17,979,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,161. The company has a market capitalization of £677.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,036.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

