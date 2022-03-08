Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,505,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

PWCDF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

