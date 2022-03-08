Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Critical Survey

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 23.38% 18.97% 17.10% Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 7.12 $164.41 million $2.68 31.60 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.90 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.65

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Rubicon Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rubicon Technology (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.