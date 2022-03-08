Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

