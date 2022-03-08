Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -670.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

