Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $73.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 153,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

