Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

