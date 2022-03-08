Progyny, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.