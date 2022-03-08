Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PB opened at $70.41 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

