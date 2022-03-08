Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Buys £25,862.10 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi acquired 172,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.10 ($33,886.40).

Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.45. The company has a market cap of £240.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.16.

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

