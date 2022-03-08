Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Buys £25,862.10 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi acquired 172,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.10 ($33,886.40).
Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.45. The company has a market cap of £240.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.16.
Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile
