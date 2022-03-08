Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 2,231 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PRU opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,523,000 after purchasing an additional 276,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

