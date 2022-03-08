Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

