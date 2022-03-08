Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,063. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $380.42. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.62.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.