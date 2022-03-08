Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,063. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $380.42. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

