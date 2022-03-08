PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 21816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Specifically, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,309. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 272,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

