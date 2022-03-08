PubMatic (PUBM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/3/2022 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
  • 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2022 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 15,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,610 shares of company stock worth $4,549,309 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

