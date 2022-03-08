Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $245.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

