Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issued By B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

