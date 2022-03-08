Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreased by William Blair

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

