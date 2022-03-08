Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.