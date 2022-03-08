Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Truist Financial

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

DLTR opened at $140.86 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.