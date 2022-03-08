Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.