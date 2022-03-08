Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton Sells 5,835 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QTWO opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

