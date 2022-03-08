Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increased by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

