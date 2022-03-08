Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Qorvo stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

