QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 9.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 531,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,582. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

