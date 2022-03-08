Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.