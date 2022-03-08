R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RRD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 329,378 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.