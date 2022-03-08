Raise Price Hits $0.0034 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00104771 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

