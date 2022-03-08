Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.75. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

