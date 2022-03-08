Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 576,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

