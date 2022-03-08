Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $133,218.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

