Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Reeds will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reeds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reeds in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REED remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. 166,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,709. Reeds has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

