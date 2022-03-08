Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

