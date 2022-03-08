Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on March 25th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

RS opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

