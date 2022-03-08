Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $323.00. 67,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.52 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $363.11. The company has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

