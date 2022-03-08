Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 151 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,324 shares of company stock worth $44,349,998. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

