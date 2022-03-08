Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.45. 144,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

