Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. 32,943,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.