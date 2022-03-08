Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

